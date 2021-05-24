Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 22, 2021 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the May 22, 2021 Shakopee Valley News
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Shakopee boy surprised with new prosthetic designed to keep him on the go
- Inmates at the Shakopee Correctional Facility may soon be able to get their law degrees
- Letter: Shakopee's reputation is in the gutter
- Man charged after Shakopee road rage incident with 3-year-old in car
- Former treasurer charged with swindling $82,000 from Shakopee Softball Association
- Remember When: May 22, 2021
- Column: Don’t hog parking spots reserved for others
- After 30 years, Crazy Lady Ink in Shakopee outgrows its space
- Rep. Erik Mortensen kicked out of New House Republican caucus
- Community rallies around Shakopee lacrosse coach's family amid wife's second cancer diagnosis
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Shakopee boy surprised with new prosthetic designed to keep him on the go
-
Inmates at the Shakopee Correctional Facility may soon be able to get their law degrees
-
Police: Significant injuries after car occupied by juveniles ages 12-14 crashes in Prior Lake
-
Chaska horse ticket dismissed for Shakopee rider
-
Letter: Shakopee's reputation is in the gutter
-
Man charged after Shakopee road rage incident with 3-year-old in car
-
Chanhassen man charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of sister
-
Commentary: Mail thefts on the rise
-
Obituary for Roger R. Ackerman
-
Obituary for Stephanie K. Schroeder