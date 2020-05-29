Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 23, 2020 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf's that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the May 23, 2020 Shakopee Valley News
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- COVID-19 exposure identified at Emerald Crest Memory Care in Shakopee
- Paid letter: Tabke's actions are 'tone deaf'
- 25 years ago in Shakopee: Canterbury Park announces plans to sell satellite signals of races
- Shakopee City Hall, other facilities reopen to public June 1
- River Valley Church to resume worship at one-third capacity despite executive order
- Taxi driver hospitalized after carjacking at Shakopee's Fairfield Inn
- Shakopee's annual Clean Up Day moved to July 18
- Shakopee photo of the week: Sunday visitors at the lake
- 75 years ago in Shakopee: V.F.W. Auxilliary instituted
- Cuts, referendum levy combo needed for Shakopee schools, districts says
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Area law enforcement officials condemn officers in George Floyd death
-
District 112 teachers Mary Mobeck, Barb Kocka surprised with retirement car parade
-
COVID-19 exposure identified at Emerald Crest Memory Care in Shakopee
-
Auburn Homes in Waconia identifies COVID-19 case with employee
-
Where grant dollars haven't reached, some in-home day care providers threatened with closing
-
Photos: Mystic Lake Casino reopens to guests
-
Jordan School Board enters negotiations with interim superintendent candidate
-
Chanhassen City Manager Todd Gerhardt announces retirement
-
Paid letter: Tabke's actions are 'tone deaf'
-
Obituary for Kari Searcy