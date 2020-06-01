Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 30, 2020 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf's that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the May 30, 2020 Shakopee Valley News
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Shakopee restaurants can use public parking as patio space starting June 1
- COVID-19 exposure identified at Emerald Crest Memory Care in Shakopee
- 25 years ago in Shakopee: Canterbury Park announces plans to sell satellite signals of races
- Shakopee City Hall, other facilities reopen to public June 1
- Shakopee High School Class of 2020
- Column: The customer is not always right
- Column: One-on-one with the Chamber of Commerce president
- Commentary: Shakopee Lions Club names April student of the month
- Shakopee's Blaschko named UNO's Female Athlete of the Year
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Target closing nearly 50 stores in Minnesota amid unrest in Twin Cities
-
Protesters march through downtown Chaska following George Floyd death
-
Chaska protest, solidarity day move to virtual platform
-
East Second Street businesses boarded up; no reports of threats
-
Cities weigh in as MPCA narrows options for Burnsville landfill clean-up
-
Shakopee restaurants can use public parking as patio space starting June 1
-
Organizers plan Sunday events in response to George Floyd death
-
Auburn Homes in Waconia identifies COVID-19 case with employee
-
Solidarity Day canceled; march still planned
-
Area law enforcement officials condemn officers in George Floyd death