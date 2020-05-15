Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 9, 2020 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf's that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the May 9, 2020 Shakopee Valley News
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Shakopee Planning Commission approves proposal for chronically homeless families despite neighbor pushback
- Shakopee photo of the week: best photo bomb ever
- Protesters call for more inmates to be released from Shakopee women's prison amid the pandemic
- Amended bill would give Canterbury Park some breathing room ahead of a season with empty stands
- National Guard, Air Force Reserve fly over St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee
- Shakopee police and fire reports, May 1-10
- Column: Realtor explains what’s driving housing prices in Shakopee
- Aiming for security, southwest metro residents stock up on ammunition and guns
- Tabke introduces 'roadmap' bill that would allow Shakopee City Council to dissolve SPUC
- Canterbury Park requests revised 2020 racing season
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
COVID-19 impacting many age groups in Carver County
-
Shakopee Planning Commission approves proposal for chronically homeless families despite neighbor pushback
-
Second COVID-19 death reported in Carver County
-
Lisa Sayles-Adams selected as District 112's next superintendent
-
Shakopee photo of the week: best photo bomb ever
-
Chaskans rally for brothers who lost father to COVID-19
-
Eight residents, two staff members test positive for COVID-19 at McKenna Crossing
-
Dick Ungar announces retirement from Chanhassen High School principal role
-
Protesters call for more inmates to be released from Shakopee women's prison amid the pandemic
-
Senior care in Chaska and Chanhassen report COVID-19 cases