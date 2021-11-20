Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the November 20, 2021 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Shakopee district closes all schools amid COVID surge
- Amazon Fulfillment Center in Shakopee celebrates Veterans Day
- Seven Shakopee seniors sign national letters of intent
- Shakopee police calls, Nov. 9-15
- Shakopee goes down fighting in Class 6A state quarterfinals
- Local artist turns stained glass vandalism into artistic learning opportunity
- Hagerman makes court appearance Monday morning
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
More than 10% of Eastern Carver County Schools students are in quarantine
-
Shakopee district closes all schools amid COVID surge
-
More break-ins reported in Savage this week
-
Obituary for Stephen H. Huss
-
Deer behavior is fascinating during the rut
-
Feds award $8 million for Highway 169 interchange in Jordan
-
School leaders 'exhausted' as COVID cases in Minnesota children reach all-time highs
-
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Shakopee celebrates Veterans Day
-
With a new name, the Burnsville Savage Lions Club continues to make a difference
-
State-permitted industrial facilities to be required to track 'forever chemicals'