Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the November 28, 2020 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the November 28, 2020 Shakopee Valley News
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Shakopee family loses everything in house fire, finds joy among the 'awful'
- New-elect Mortensen to host 'freedom celebration' in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions
- Shakopee police and fire reports Nov. 17-23
- Column: Should a business with a .0004 infection rate have to close?
- Audit on Shakopee Public Schools comes back clean
- The youngest technology experts: Shakopee students adjust to virtual learning
- Letter: Will this be Mortensen's message going forward?
- Letter: We need support, not stunts
- Can Mitchell take his offense to next level?
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Tyler Stewart of Victoria is world champion of wake surfing
-
Jordan Fasching is the best of the best in Minnesota
-
Savage American Legion under 'serious pressure', furloughs staff
-
Burnsville's former Pier 1 store becomes free COVID-19 test site
-
Shakopee family loses everything in house fire, finds joy among the 'awful'
-
Medical CEO: 'We are challenged and we are tired. However, we will get through this together'
-
Plans for redevelopment, street reconstruction in downtown Prior Lake resume
-
The latest on COVID-19 in Scott County
-
Milestone met for Blaze senior on court
-
Scott County Treatment Court sees successes, losses and hopes for the future