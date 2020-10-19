Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the October 17, 2020 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the October 17, 2020 Shakopee Valley News.
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- SMSC tribal land likely to grow by 300 acres, pending application
- Paid Letter: SPUC needs checks and balances
- Paid letter: Support schools and future leaders
- Shakopee runners make strides all season on the trails
- In-person absentee voting available at Shakopee City Hall
- Paid Letter: SPU is Shakopee's treasure, not city's treasury
- Column: Painted hay bales bring smiles to Shakopee
- Remember When: Oct. 17, 2020 edition
- Shakopee police investigate shots fired near Tahpah Park
- Paid letter: Responsible and reasonable request
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
'Trump 2020' trailer owner cited; city of Savage asks residents to be civil
-
SMSC tribal land likely to grow by 300 acres, pending application
-
Summers Ridge Senior Living breaks ground in Prior Lake
-
Burnsville police: Missing man found deceased
-
Scott County surpasses 3,000 coronavirus cases
-
Praha Village senior living in New Prague reports COVID-19 exposure
-
Prior Lake family hosts actor Jason Momoa and film crew
-
How local tattoo shops are dealing with the pandemic
-
Paid Letter: SPUC needs checks and balances
-
Paid letter: Mike Franklin will help build Jordan