Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the October 30, 2021 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Shakopee
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Business fire leads to a new Victoria venture - The Butcher's Deli
-
1 boy injured in Halloween altercation at Lakefront Park
-
Voters approve operating levy increase in Eastern Carver County Schools
-
Superintendent: Both Shakopee Public Schools operating levies pass
-
Voters reject PLSAS tech levy by narrow margin
-
Selinger, Vitale and Lee-O'Halloran elected to Minnetonka Schools board
-
Texas Roadhouse opens in Shakopee Nov. 8
-
City of Jordan takes step toward new 384-home development
-
Savage City Council approves baseball facility for vacant land bordering wetland
-
Over two dozen local schools monitoring COVID outbreaks