Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the September 2, 2023 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Shakopee awards construction bid for SandVenture aquatics renovations
- Mi Casita Pantry opens in Shakopee
- Scott County Sheriff’s Office promotes Phil Nawrocki to Captain
- Shakopee police calls, Aug. 21-27
- Clean up, building demolitions underway at property off Marschall Road
- Public notices rom the September 2, 2023 Shakopee Valley News
- Sabers roll in opener with eight players scoring touchdowns
- Slow start on the court for the young Shakopee netters
- Indians stopped just short of winning the Class B state crown
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
City pulls SROs from Savage, Prior Lake schools; Burnsville also without SRO
-
Boom towns: What rapid growth means for some communities
-
Holy Family wins first football game since 2020
-
Shakopee awards construction bid for SandVenture aquatics renovations
-
Canadian Pacific removes damaged Lynn Avenue Bridge
-
Savage grants five businesses with THC licenses
-
Schools struggle to reach pre-pandemic achievement rates
-
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools welcomes 70 new teachers and staff
-
Turn back the hands of time on the Chanhassen Cemetery Walk
-
Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board discuss concerns over statewide assessment scores