A public hearing to discuss a $2.8 million pavement reconstruction project will be held at Shakopee City Hall at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4.
The reconstruction project, which is outlined in the city’s 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan, proposes the reconstruction of the road surfaces along Park Ridge Drive, Sarazin Street, the Dominion Hills area, the Westridge Lake Estates area and Montecito Drive in Shakopee. Improvements to Stagecoach Road will be postponed.
About 26 percent of the project would be funded by property owners living along the affected roads, according to a city memo. The majority of the project would be funded by the capital improvements fund.
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 485 Gorman St. The full agenda is available at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/agendasandminutes.