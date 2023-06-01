The annual Shakopee Community Ed Color Run takes place Saturday, June 3, showering runners in a variety of colors, all while supporting community education courses in town.
The event, which first began in 2018, features a one-mile course run at Sun Path Elementary in Shakopee. Participants are splashed with colored powders throughout the course at eight color stations.
The top three male and female finishers receive medals during an award ceremony following the run.
A quarter-mile fun run also takes place after the run for children ages five and under.
“Our entire office looks forward to this event every year because it’s just such a fun day to see all the families come out. Everybody has a blast,” said Emily Starke, adult programs coordinator for Shakopee Community Education.
Starke said she anticipates approximately 200 participants for this year’s run and notes how registration fees and proceeds all go back into the community.
All proceeds from the event go toward providing financial support for Shakopee residents wanting to take community education classes in town.
Shakopee Community Education features courses for children and adults, providing a range of courses and activities centered around academics, social and personal growth, physical activity, music, art and more.
Funds raised through the Color Run allow the organization to alleviate some of the financial burden that families worry could prevent them from signing up for classes.
“We like to keep a really generous, ‘no-questions-asked’ financial assistance policy because you never know what a family is going through and what their needs are in the moment,” Starke said. “It’s just really important to us that we keep those classes accessible to everybody and try to help remove some of those financial barriers as much as we can.”
This year, the Color Run also features a book exchange, something Starke said has expanded due to its success and popularity at Shakopee Community Education’s summer camps.
Participants are encouraged to bring gently used books and exchange them for different ones ahead of summer reading time.
The entire event is scheduled from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with same-day, in-person registration and check ins available from 8-9 a.m.
“It’s probably the most fun day of work we have,” Starke said. “We encourage people to come participate because yes, it’s raising funds, but it’s also just a really fun thing to do as a family.”