Shakopee is celebrating fall time with the return of “Autumn Festival: An Arts and Crafts Affair.”
The festival has been run by Huffman Productions for 39 years, with shows set up all over the country. Canterbury Park will be hosting a show from Nov. 10-13.
This year’s show features about 550 vendors from 30 states — one of the largest showings in years.
“We have a few more exhibitors this time that are feeling more comfortable now that the pandemic is a little bit more behind us and the threat isn’t as high,” said Jennifer Foland, event manager for Huffman Productions.
Guests attending the autumn festival can expect to see a variety of materials for purchase: home décor, art pieces, photography, jewelry, clothing, bath and body care, purses and more.
The festival also serves as an ideal opportunity to stock up on seasonal décor or get ahead of holiday shopping for friends and family.
“We have a lot of really fun home décor things for people who are still looking to decorate for Thanksgiving or for Christmas. There’s a lot of great things that can be personalized for Christmas gifts,” she said.
“People can even find things they can use for graduation gifts, wedding gifts, baby gifts or just things they want to pick up to incorporate into their own home or garden,” she added.
Items available at the festival in Canterbury Park often cater to Minnesotans. Foland said about one-fourth of participating vendors are from Minnesota, and she’s noticed how this is reflected in the products they create and sell.
“People up in Minnesota are really proud of their state,” she said. “So it seems like we have a lot of people that do clothing and hats and stuff geared toward Minnesota life.”
Beyond typical arts and crafts items, the show will also feature exciting food options. Approximately 30 gourmet food exhibitors will be participating, offering everything from honeys and salsas to homemade caramels and chocolate.
Food and drink options will be available at the park, and $30 gift certificate drawings will take place each hour of the show.
Over the years, Shakopee has become a staple location for the autumn festival. Throughout Huffman Productions’ 39 years running the festival, a show has been held at Canterbury Park for 36 of them.
The show has even gotten more localized to the point of having vendors from the southwest metro participate.
“We do have a few exhibitors that live in and around the Shakopee area, which is always kind of fun,” Foland said. “A lot of times, we hear that they’ve come to the show for so many years … (and) we always love seeing when people who are actually in Shakopee support the show too.”
With the Shakopee show approaching, Foland said she’s heard nothing but excitement from vendors — especially those who took some time off from the festival in recent years. Many of them have spent this hiatus coming up with new product ideas and stocking up on items to sell, she mentioned.
“A lot of people are just really excited about what they have to bring this year, that they’re back and get to see their customers again,” she said. “It’s really fun to think that this year, we’re full steam ahead. It should be a great show.”