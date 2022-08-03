Badger Hill Brewing announced last week that its brewery and taproom are relocating to the Canterbury Commons district in Shakopee.
Along with Badger Hill, local Mexican restaurant Bravis Modern Street Foods will also be relocating to the same site. The restaurant's food will be available in the Badger Hill taproom.
“We want to help build a sense of community and vibrancy in this growing area,” Badger Hill Chief Operating Officer Chris Cole said in a press release. “With craft beer, coffee and music, we’re seeking to offer a ‘trifecta’ of experiences for our customers.”
While the new facility will feature a smaller brewery, Badger Hill states this will let the company “innovate and expand the beer and other beverage options in the taproom.”
The new site will also have an outdoor patio, coffee service, live music and morning opening hours.
The new location is expected to open June 2023 near the corner of Shenandoah Drive and Schenian Street, according to the brewery’s press release. The brewery and taproom are currently located on Valley Industrial Boulevard in Shakopee.