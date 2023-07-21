Benedictine Shakopee recently announced its 2023 Sister Claudia Riehl Living a Legacy award recipients.
According to a Benedictine press release, the program began in 2010 “to continue Sister Claudia’s legacy by recognizing associates who exemplify her commitment to integrating Benedictine’s mission and core values in their daily work.”
This year’s recipients are Ed Barron and Lori Thaves.
Barron, recognized by Benedictine St. Gertrude’s and The Garden, currently works as the director of therapy and has worked for Benedictine for 24 years.
“He makes a difference in this organization by providing leadership, stability, a friendly face, years of experience, hospitality, stewardship, justice and most importantly, respect,” the organization stated in the release.
Thaves, recognized by Benedictine Windermere Way, has served seniors for over 37 years and currently works as the business office manager.
“You may seldom see her, but the work she does with expertise and finesse keeps our community lights on,” Benedictine noted in its release. “She exudes patience when working with residents and families, professionalism when dealing with vendors, knowledge of financial duties, courtesy and respect while supporting management.”