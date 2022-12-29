Benedictine St. Gertrude’s, a senior living center in Shakopee, has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report in the magazine’s report on top nursing homes.
The living center, part of the Benedictine organization, a faith-based provider of senior care and living services in the Midwest, received the top high-performing recognition in the short-stay rehabilitation category.
The ratings are based on U.S. News & World Report’s analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The analysis includes data on the consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of anti-psychotic drugs and success in preventing emergency room and hospital visits.
More than 15,000 nursing homes across the country were evaluated and rated for quality in two different areas: short-term rehabilitation and long term care.
“We are so proud to receive this recognition for our short-term rehabilitation program,” said Lowell Berggren, executive director. “Our short term rehabilitation therapy program is personalized to help individuals recuperate, to gain strength and ultimately resume their everyday life. Our program is successful due to the team of dedicated professionals who provide each resident with the support and expertise needed to achieve their personal goals.”