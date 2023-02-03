Best Buy will be closing its Shakopee store next month, the company announced earlier this week.
“It’s never an easy decision to close a store, and we’re grateful for all of our customers in Shakopee who have shopped there over the years,” a Best Buy spokesperson wrote in a prepared statement to Shakopee Valley News.
The 30,000-square-foot building first opened in 2007 at 8100 Old Carriage Court, within the Southbridge Crossing regional shopping area.
The spokesperson confirmed that the store’s last day will be March 4.
The nearest Best Buy stores for Shakopee residents are located in Eden Prairie and Burnsville, each about nine miles from the Old Carriage Court site.
“Many of these customers already frequently shop at our nearby Eden Prairie and Burnsville stores, and we’ll be there to help even more of them with their tech needs in the future,” the spokesperson added.