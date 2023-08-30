The Best in Show Championship dog races are taking place at Canterbury Park this weekend.
Basset hounds, bulldogs, wiener dogs and corgis, 12 of each breed, will compete in four different championship races Sunday, Sept. 3.
From there, the top dogs will compete in a Best in Show Championship race to crown the fastest dog in Minnesota.
Dog races will take place between horse races, which begin at 1:05 p.m.
Bulldog and basset hound races follow the third horse race around 2:10 p.m. The wiener dog and corgi races follow the fifth horse race around 3:24 p.m.
The Best in Show Championship race follows the seventh horse race around 4:35 p.m.