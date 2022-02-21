Blake Shelton and Kane Brown are among the headliners for the Twin Cities Summer Jam, which revealed its 2022 festival lineup Monday morning.
The music festival is scheduled to take place from July 21-23 at Canterbury Park. Here is this year’s full lineup:
Thursday, July 21:
- Hairball
- Fabulous Armadillos
- Anderson Daniels
Friday, July 22:
- Kane Brown
- Nelly
- Kidd G
- Callista Clark
- Restless Road
Saturday, July 23:
- Blake Shelton
- Trace Adkins
- Elvie Shane
- 38 Special
- Mason Dixon Line
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, with “Early Bird” pricing deals until March 18. Further information on tickets can be found at tcsummerjam.com