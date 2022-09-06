The Scott County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from Lake O’Dowd in Shakopee on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., a fisherman reported a body floating near a pier on the north side of the lake, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Sheriff deputies, the Shakopee Fire Department and the Shakopee Police Department responded to the scene and recovered the body.
The body was that of an unidentified, Black adult male. Identification and an official cause of death will be determined by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. No foul play was suspected.
“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to make an identification and determine the circumstances surrounding this death,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in the news release. “The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time.”