Canterbury has completed the sale of 37 acres to Bloomington Investments, an entity related to Swervo Development, in preparation for the upcoming amphitheater development.
A Canterbury press release announced Monday that the land was sold for $8.8 million.
The land is adjacent to County Road 83 and Unbridled Avenue, located in the northeast corner of Canterbury’s campus in Shakopee.
With the sale complete, construction on the 19,000-capacity outdoor amphitheater is expected to begin this spring. The press release stated the venue looks to open in summer 2025.
“We are thrilled to complete this land sale to Swervo and excited to work with them as they begin to transform the northeast corner of our campus into a premier destination for live music and entertainment,” Canterbury President and CEO Randy Sampson said in the release.
“We believe the amphitheater will create long-term opportunities for our companies to collaborate as we further enhance the entertainment product we offer at Canterbury Park and Canterbury Commons,” he added. “Furthermore, the amphitheater represents a critical first step in the evolution of our entertainment district that ultimately will include more than 40 additional acres for development.”
Canterbury will now continue redeveloping its horse stable area with new barns as well as a new dormitory complex.
“There is tangible construction momentum across Canterbury Commons, and our efforts continue to show promise on the business development front,” said Jason Haugen, Canterbury’s Vice President of Real Estate.