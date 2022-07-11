Canterbury Park announced its Hall of Fame class of 2022 on Monday, July 11.
This year’s inductees include quarter horse trainers Jason and Amber Olmstead, who are husband and wife; thoroughbred trainer Michael Biehler; and Cort Holten, who represented the Minnesota Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association for over three decades at the state Capitol.
The newest inductees will be recognized during the races at Hall of Fame Night on July 16. They will also be inducted at a July 15 ceremony.
Founded in 1995, the Canterbury Park Hall of Fame consists of nearly 50 individuals and horses representing the best of Minnesota horse racing.