The Canterbury Park concert series is returning for summer 2022 with eight concert dates.
The outdoor concert series began last year and was a success, according to Canterbury Park Director of Entertainment Deb Schaber.
“Our venue provides guests an opportunity to experience great outdoor music in a unique setting that offers comfortable seating, outstanding sightlines and acoustics, and close proximity to the stage,” she said.
She added: “The strong lineup of performers for the 2022 Canterbury Park Concert Series will offer something for music lovers of all genres.”
The 2022 concert lineup:
- Friday, July 29: Everclear — Tickets start at $25
- Friday, Aug. 5: Anderson East — Tickets start at $30
- Tuesday, Aug. 9: Melissa Etheridge — Tickets start at $35
- Friday, Aug. 12: Marc Cohn — Tickets start at $35
- Tuesday, Aug. 16: Gov’t Mule — Tickets start at $35
- Friday, Aug. 19: Cloud Cult — Tickets start at $30
- Friday, Sept. 9: Yonder Mountain String Band & The Lil Smokies — Tickets start at $25
- Friday, Sept. 16: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue — Tickets start at $30
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, at tickets.canterburypark.com. Seating choices range from general admission to VIP Deck tables with food and beverage service.