The Canterbury Park Hall of Fame announced its three new inductees Tuesday.
A Canterbury Park press release reported that this year’s class includes former jockey Ry Eikleberry and thoroughbred owner and breeder Bob Lothenbach, as well as Mr. Jagermeister, a retired Minnesota-bred thoroughbred racehorse.
The Canterbury Park Hall of Fame recognizes both people and horses that have made an impact on the racing industry within Minnesota. The new members will be induced at a ceremony on Friday, July 14, and recognized during the races at Hall of Fame Night on Saturday, July 15.
Eikleberry first began riding at Canterbury Park in 2006. Just a few years later, he earned titles of champion quarter horse jockey in 2008, 2009 and 2010, as well as the thoroughbred riding title in 2014, 2018 and 2020. He retired in 2022.
Lothenbach has won over 200 races at Canterbury, winning his first Canterbury leading-owner title in 2002. He has raced at Canterbury and nationally for decades, according to the press release, and has been the leading owner for the last three seasons.
Through his racing career, Mr. Jagermeister collected more in career earnings than any other Minnesota-bred horse. The horse won four Minnesota-bred stakes and was named Champion Sprinter, Champion 3-year-old and Canterbury Park Horse of the Year in 2018. He won additional races nationwide before retiring in 2022.