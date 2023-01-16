Canterbury Park announced Monday that Chris Merz was hired for the role of senior director of horse racing operations.
Merz has worked as the director of racing and racing secretary at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, since 2020 and has additional experience working at Maryland Jockey Club, Los Alamitos Racecourse, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Golden Gate Fields.
“I would like to thank Randy Sampson and his team for extending their trust in me for this opportunity,” Merz said. “Minnesota has a strong racing industry, and Canterbury Park has committed to expanding on that for generations to come. I am excited and grateful to be part of that vision and look forward to what we will accomplish together.”
Merz will start at Canterbury Park in early February, overseeing all aspects of Canterbury Park’s live racing.
“We are very excited to have Chris join our team and bring his racing office experience at the highest levels of racing to Canterbury Park,” Canterbury Park CEO Randy Sampson said in a press release. “We are confident he will be a great fit for this position and will continue the upward trajectory we have had with our live racing product.”