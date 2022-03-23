Canterbury Park has opened its registration period for dog races that will be held during the summer horse-racing season.
Owners of corgis, wiener dogs, bulldogs and basset hounds are welcome to apply.
Registration began at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, and will continue through May 1. Owners can register online via the links provided on Canterbury Park’s website.
The top 12 finishers of each breed on their respective racing day will move on to the Best in Show Finals on Sept. 4.
Race Dates:
- Bulldog Races: Sunday, June 5
- Basset Hound Races: Sunday, June 26
- Corgi Races: Sunday, July 31
- Wiener Dog Races: Sunday, Aug. 14
- Best In Show Finals: Sunday, Sept. 4
More information on race times and activities can be found on Canterbury Park’s website.