Canterbury Park announced new development projects Tuesday morning, including plans for a 19,000-seat amphitheater as part of Canterbury Commons and renovations to its horse stables area.
“These are both projects we’ve been talking about for a long time, and finally seeing them start to come to fruition is a great accomplishment,” Canterbury Park CEO Randy Sampson said.
Canterbury has agreed to sell 40 acres of land in the northeast corner of its property to Swervo Development Corporation for the development of the outdoor amphitheater.
While the park has decades of experience hosting music events, Sampson said the addition of an amphitheater may bring in more high-profile musician acts on a regular basis.
“We’ve been doing large music events for a long time and have always thought a more permanent venue would make sense out here,” he said.
Sampson said Canterbury will not own the amphitheater or be involved in the construction process but will participate in the infrastructure development.
Swervo will own the venue and be in charge of construction. The corporation has experience developing entertainment venue spaces, including the Minneapolis Armory renovations.
Sampson said Canterbury began discussion with Swervo about a year ago regarding the land sale and the possibility of an amphitheater project. He declined to discuss the land sale price and project costs.
The City of Shakopee is currently in the process of completing an Environmental Assessment Worksheet — a review process that will assess the proposed project’s impact on traffic and environmental factors — before it will approve the development of the amphitheater.
Mayor Bill Mars said the project is in the very early stages of the review process, but he believes an amphitheater could be a great addition to Shakopee’s array of entertainment features.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “We do have to work through those approval processes … but I think this opportunity sounds exciting.”
Sampson predicts the approval process will take several months. He added that Swervo’s goal is to begin construction this summer and have the amphitheater open at some point in the 2023 summer season.
Pending approval of this development, Canterbury also hopes to update its horse stabling area with a multi-million dollar project to renovate current barns and construct new ones.
According to Sampson, around half of the barns will be demolished to make way for new development, including space for the amphitheater and parking. Canterbury looks to replace these by building six new barns with about 105 stalls in each.
The other remaining barns will undergo detailed repairs and renovations. While the racetrack has worked on many of the barns over their 35 years, building new stalls in some, Sampson said the project will look to make many more upgrades and improvements.
These include tasks like renovating the dorms and bathroom spaces for backside workers living there over the summer, replacing fire-prevention sprinkler systems and making repairs to the barns’ roofs and general exteriors.
Sampson said Canterbury will be working with Greystone Construction Company for this project.
Canterbury plans to present these plans to the Minnesota Racing Commission for review later this year. The project will also need to be approved by the city before entering the construction process.
If approved, Sampson said Greystone would like to begin construction this fall after the 2022 racing season is over and complete work ahead of the 2023 season.
With both projects expected to be completed sometime next year, Sampson said Canterbury is excited to see them make their mark on the Shakopee community.
“It’s already a very vibrant entertainment area,” he said. “We just believe this is a perfect fit and adds another piece to the puzzle of ‘How do we make this area not only somewhere people want to drive to for their entertainment but also a place people want to live and work?’”