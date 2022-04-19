Canterbury Park plans to host its Kentucky Derby party May 7.
The event will include wagering, live music, mint juleps, food vendors, best dressed contests, a red carpet and more. General admission tickets are $10.
This year, Canterbury Park has also added “Run for the Roses,” a runway-style fashion show featuring designers and boutiques from around the Twin Cities and the country. The show is slated to take place at 2 p.m. with tickets starting at $40.
Tickets are available at tickets.canterburypark.com. Additional information on the Kentucky Derby party and other Canterbury Park events can be found at canterburypark.com.