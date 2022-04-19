Kentucky Derby Hat
Photo courtesy of Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park plans to host its Kentucky Derby party May 7.

The event will include wagering, live music, mint juleps, food vendors, best dressed contests, a red carpet and more. General admission tickets are $10.

This year, Canterbury Park has also added “Run for the Roses,” a runway-style fashion show featuring designers and boutiques from around the Twin Cities and the country. The show is slated to take place at 2 p.m. with tickets starting at $40.

Tickets are available at tickets.canterburypark.com. Additional information on the Kentucky Derby party and other Canterbury Park events can be found at canterburypark.com.

Tags

Events