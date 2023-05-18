Live horse racing is back at Canterbury Park Saturday, May 27.
This year's season consists of 54 days and various promotional events. The season runs through Sept. 16 with racing scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m.
Special Monday racing events also include Memorial Day, July 3, and Labor Day. Six 5 p.m. Thursday cards will start July 13.
“Canterbury Park is a staple of Minnesotans’ summer entertainment calendar. We are looking forward to another season of competitive racing on the track complemented by fun events throughout the Park,” General Manager John Groen stated in a press release.
General admission for racing events is $10 for adults, $7 for kids ages six to 17 and free for kids under six. Wednesday racing will feature $5 admission.
Tickets can be purchased at tickets.canterburypark.com
Canterbury Park also revealed its promotions schedule and signature stakes races in a Tuesday press release.
- May 27: Opening Night
- June 3: Taste of Canterbury — BBQ and Bourbon
- June 10: Seltzer Fest
- June 11: English Bulldog Races
- June 18: Father’s Day Food Truck Festival
- June 21: Northern Stars Turf Festival featuring the $100,000 Canterbury Derby
- June 25: Basset Hound Races
- July 1: Taste of Canterbury — Tacos and Tequila
- July 3: Kwik Trip Fireworks Spectacular; racing begins at 4 p.m.
- July 8: Canterbury Uncorked wine event
- July 15: Hall of Fame Day with four state-bred stakes
- July 16: Extreme Race Day featuring animals like camels, zebras and ostriches
- July 30: Corgi Races
- Aug. 5: Taste of Canterbury — Whiskey and Wings
- Aug. 6: Coffee, Chocolate and Cupcakes Festival
- Aug. 12: Minnesota Derby and Oaks and Beer Festival
- Aug. 13: Wiener Dog Races
- Sept. 2: Taste of Canterbury — Craft Cocktails and Charcuterie
- Sept. 9: Minnesota Festival of Champions
- Sept. 17: Final Day of 2023 Racing Season and Oktoberfest