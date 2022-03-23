Caroline Valdez was selected to the Shakopee School Board during Monday night’s board meeting.
She was chosen by the board on a 5-1 vote, with Board Chair Kristi Peterson voting for Elliot Wachter.
Valdez was one of six applicants who applied for the position. Out of the six, three finalists were selected for in-person interviews with the school board Monday night.
“I think one of the qualities in an effective school board director is to listen and to advocate for the students … and to listen to our support staff, our teachers and advocate for them as well,” she said in her interview.
According to a district news release, Valdez’s has over a decade of experience in human resources and holds master’s degree in business administration. She also has served on boards for the Association of Latino Professionals for America and the Minnesota Talent and Recruiting Network.
Valdez has been a Shakopee resident for 20 years and has two children in the school district.
She replaces former board member Paul Christiansen, who announced his resignation from the board last month, citing personal and medical reasons. His resignation from the board was effective March 1.
Valdez will have to finish a 30-day waiting period before she can officially be appointed and start serving. The formal appointment is scheduled for the April 25 school board meeting.
The seat will be filled through Jan. 9, 2023. Including Valdez’s seat, four seats will be up for the November election. Those appointed will serve a four-year term that begins on Jan. 9.