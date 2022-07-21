River Valley Theatre Company, in collaboration with Shakopee Community Education, is presenting “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” with a local cast.
Performances will take place in the Shakopee High School auditorium at 7 p.m. on July 29 and 30, as well as on Aug. 5 and 6. There will be 2 p.m. showings on July 31 and Aug. 7. ASL interpretation will be provided at the July 31 performance.
The musical tells the story of an eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, who goes on a picnic with his children, only to be swept into a magical world.
Tickets can be purchased on the River Valley Theatre Company web site.