Shakopee School Board member Paul Christiansen, citing personal reasons, announced his resignation from the panel during its meeting Tuesday night.
“This was not an easy decision to come to, but it was the right decision,” he said. “It’s been an honor and a pleasure to know everyone here and to serve with them.”
In a Feb. 17 email to school board members and Superintendent Mike Redmond, Christiansen wrote that his decision came about after discussions with his family and his physician. He added that his absence at the Feb. 7 board meeting was medical-related.
His resignation from the school board will be effective March 1.
Christiansen was elected to the board in November 2018. His term was to expire in December.
Redmond and multiple board members addressed Christiansen at Tuesday’s meeting, thanking him for his years of work on the board.
“Thank you for everything you’ve done for our school district and our community,” School Board Chair Kristi Peterson said. “I always knew that you had the best interest of our kids in mind with every decision and discussion we had as a board.”
Since the board cannot leave the position vacant, members voted to appoint an individual to complete Christiansen’s term. Candidate applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. Feb. 25 to 3 p.m. March 14.
After reviewing applications and holding candidate interviews, the board hopes to select someone at its March 21 meeting. That individual will join the board on April 25.