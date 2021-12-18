Christmas in Color’s drive-thru light show is back at Valleyfair in Shakopee.
The show takes place Nov. 19-Jan. 2 and consists of over a million holiday lights in sync with music for people to listen to while driving through the event.
Christmas in Color began in 2015 and has grown to host drive-thru light shows in nine different cities. This is the second year of the show coming to Valleyfair.
Zach Richardson, CEO of Christmas in Color’s parent company Wonder Entertainment, said the show at Valleyfair took about five weeks to set up this year. The Christmas in Color team uses this time to set up around 1.2 million lights and light displays of trees, snowmen and 20-foot-tall pixel walls.
Families can sit in their vehicles and tune into a specific radio station that syncs up music with the blinking light patterns throughout the show.
Richardson said this year’s show is new compared to last year’s, with different music and programming for the lights.
“It’s a little bit different than last year in terms of the overall experience … so it’s been fun to deliver a brand new show to each market this year,” Richardson said.
Richardson said while the average Christmas in Color show brings in somewhere between 30,000 and 35,000 families a year, he expects around 40,000 families to visit Christmas in Color’s Valleyfair location this year.
Beyond providing for visitors, the Christmas in Color events also partners with the Make-A-Wish Foundation every year. Christmas in Color connects with specific Make-A-Wish chapters near each show’s location.
The Valleyfair show works with Make-A-Wish’s Minnesota chapter. A portion of all proceeds from this year’s show goes to the Minnesota chapter to help deliver wishes to children.
Richardson said the goal for every season is to raise enough money to deliver at least one wish per market. He said this should be doable in Shakopee this year since last year’s event helped grant around three wishes.
Christmas in Color also invites Make-A-Wish kids and their families to the show and often grants them the opportunity to turn the show on and lead a lighting ceremony.
Richardson said the partnership Christmas in Color has with the Make-A-Wish Foundation is incredibly important and ties back to one of his company’s core values of giving back to the community.
“It’s just been fun to get these families involved and give them something that’s a little bit more uplifting,” Richardson said.
With a couple weeks left in this year’s season, Richardson said he is happy Christmas in Color could bring this family activity back to the Shakopee area.
“We try to provide a really fun atmosphere that can unite families,” Richardson said. “I think the overarching goal for us is to bring families together and have a good time around some good music and lots of blinking lights.”