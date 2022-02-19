The Shakopee City Council at its Feb. 2 meeting approved a contract to replace the playground at Prairie Bend Park.
The original playground was built in 1997. All playgrounds in Shakopee have a 25-year replacement cycle, so the city had anticipated the replacement project.
The $111,999.62 contract was awarded to St. Croix Recreation Fun Playgrounds, a playground and park equipment supplier with over 30 years of experience. The project will be funded from the city’s Park Asset Internal Service fund.
Many of the ideas for the playground came from community feedback over the past year. Last summer, engagement began with the city sending more than 700 postcards to residents within a quarter mile of the park.
The postcards informed people of the proposed replacement and displayed a website dedicated to feedback. The website included a survey that asked residents about their experiences with the current playground.
The site also provided a map of the playground space where people could pin their suggestions to a specific element of the playground and comment on what they’d like to see in the future.
Alyssa Olson, the city’s senior planner for long range and parks, said 175 people visited the site and offered their thoughts. She added that community input played a large part in creating the playground’s new designs.
“We’re happy we got so much community feedback on a small project like this,” Olson said. “It’s really important for us to hear from the community. In a lot of cases, they know better than we do because they’re out there more often than us.”
In the council meeting, Mayor Bill Mars said he’s noticed an encouraging trend of high community feedback for playground renovations in recent years.
“The engagement in the last three or four years has been unbelievable. That’s really a value in our community — to outreach and get that input,” he said.
According to Olson, the most common response from residents was about replacing the sand in the park space. Bees and wasps often tend to nest in the sand, creating many concerns for visitors.
To address this, the new playground will replace the sand with an engineered playground wood mulch that is specifically used for playground spaces. This mulch replacement should help fix the issue with bees, Olson said.
Another common suggestion was to add inclusive elements to the playground. The new playground meets all Americans with Disabilities Act standards for a playground space, according to Olson.
This includes adding elements like an ADA playground swing and “poured-in-place” rubber surfacing paths leading to all of the different play structures. These paths make it easier for people to move about the park space.
Now that the contract has been approved, Olson said construction could begin in the spring, most likely May. This process should only take two to three weeks once started, setting up for a summer opening.