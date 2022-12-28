The Shakopee City Council reviewed concept options for replacing the Huber Park playground at its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting.
The wooden playground, nicknamed “Castle Park,” was built in 2007 and has been a staple in the community ever since. Plans have been in the works for over a year to install a new playground, as the current playground elements are in need of replacement.
The city collected public feedback starting around fall 2021, hoping to hear residents’ hopes for the new playground.
Updating the city council on Dec. 6, Planning Director Michael Kerski said ideas were pulled from the feedback to create the upcoming playground concepts. These features include zip lines, monkey bars and an emphasis on accessibility.
Kerski presented renderings for three playground concepts and discussed the proposed features in each concept.
All the concepts fall within the $700,000 Capital Improvement Program budget, according to Kerski.
Councilors offered their thoughts on the designs and provided staff with further direction. Once question dealt with alternatives for metal slides at the new park, with concerns about them getting too hot.
“Those are very hot slides, and I think this plastic would be a little less hotter,” Contreras said.
Kerski said staff can contact the suppliers about concerns with metal slides and concerns with plastic slides, as the plastic elements may be prone to fading over time.
All of the concepts include poured-in-place material, allowing for increased safety and accessibility. Such material has been added to most of Shakopee’s new playgrounds, including the one at Lions Park.
“I have some attachment here to the old playground and I do know, I always viewed there would be a time that would come where the old community-built playground would look for a new future,” Mars said.
According to the city memo, final designs and pricing are expected to be completed in early 2023. This is to ensure that playground equipment can be manufactured and installed late next year.