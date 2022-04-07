The City of Shakopee is distributing free COVID-19 test kits to residents and local businesses.
A smart phone is required to take the test and read the results. Tests are free for residents and businesses while supplies last.
Kits can be picked up at Shakopee City Hall, 485 Gorman Street, during business hours Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For questions about the tests, call the Scott County Public Health COVID Hotline at 952-818-3730, which is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information on COVID, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website at health.state.mn.us.