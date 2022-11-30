The city of Shakopee is seeking input from residents regarding an upcoming project on Stagecoach Road.
According to a news release, the city is looking to reconstruct the pavement on Stagecoach Road. This would be located on the road between east of the roundabout at County Road 101 to just past 13th Avenue. The project’s construction is currently scheduled for 2024.
Options are being considered for an off-road trail or on-street bike lanes to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists affected by the construction.
The city is holding an open house from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at City Hall, 485 Gorman St. City staff will be available to discuss project details, trail and road accommodations, current project layouts and more.