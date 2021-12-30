Mana Brewing plans to open a new brewery and taproom location in downtown Shakopee next spring.
The brewery will be located on the ground floor of The Deco apartment building, 129 Holmes Street S.
Mana Brewing will provide a variety of ales, lagers and seasonal brews. The brewery will also offer wood-fired pizza.
The Shakopee City Council approved a liquor license for Mana Brewing at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Mana Brewing will be the third brewery located in Shakopee, as the city is also home to Shakopee Brewhall and Badger Hill Brewery.
“We chose Shakopee for our location for two reasons. The first being a high-growth, booming area; secondly because we love this area, are proud to call it home and want to engage in our community,” the brewery stated on its website, https://manabrewing.com.