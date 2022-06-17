Shakopee Public Schools has selected Clayton Ellis to be the next principal of East Middle School, pending school board approval June 20.
Ellis is currently an associate principal at Eden Prairie High School. He also served as an associate principal at Oak Point Elementary in the Eden Prairie district and was also dean of students at Valley View Middle School in the Bloomington Public Schools District.
Ellis has a master's degree in education from St. Mary’s University, as well as an administrative license and a bachelor of science degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.