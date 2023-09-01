Clean-up work on a property off Marschall Road in Shakopee is finally underway after years in the making.
The 25-acre property is located at 3475 Marschall Road and had been owned for decades by Gerald Jerome Schmitz until July 18, when GTEL Restorations purchased the property. For years, a collection consisting of trash, tires, old vehicles, car parts and metal have gathered on the property. An old residence, a barn and storage space make up some of the buildings onsite.
Schmitz has previously received dozens of tickets from the city for ordinance violations as a result of not cleaning up the property.
The Shakopee City Council authorized a settlement agreement with Schmitz regarding the clean-up work during its June 6 council meeting, which originally would have required the property to be entirely cleaned out by June 30. GTEL Restorations President Jeff Gottstein said his company negotiated with the city to allow Schmitz to sell the property to them in return for a guarantee that clean up would take place.
GTEL Restorations then contracted Minnesota Demolition Company and PRS Towing and Transport to handle demolition work and removing vehicles from the property.
Clean-up work began July 25. GTEL Restorations gave Schmitz a two-week period to remove any items important to him from the exterior of the buildings and 45 days to remove items within the interior of the buildings. This 45-day period expired on Friday.
“The amount of items he had on his property were astronomical, but he could tell you where everything was,” Gottstein said about Schmitz. “He was very good through the process of dealing with this. Anybody who’s dealt with someone who amasses an amount of items over a period of time like this knows that each and every item has specific meaning and use for that person — to everybody else, it’s junk.”
Clean up is now complete on the exterior of the buildings, according to Gottstein. To date, the clean-up process has included removing approximately 250 tons of scrap metal, 250 tons of garbage, 84 tons of concrete, 7,800 tires, 47 cars and trucks, four tractors, and 16 boats and trailers.
Demolition of the buildings and clean up of the interiors will begin early this month, as there are more items inside the buildings to remove. Gottstein said he expects the entire clean-up project to be completed by the end of September.
The possibility of environmental contamination has also been a concern with the property for years. Gottstein said an environmental study was completed prior to the clean up with no signs of damage noted on the property. Everything that could be recycled onsite was also properly recycled.
“Schmitz was very, very careful with the environment. One would think that someone with that amount of junk on a property wouldn’t care about an oil spill or gas. But if he saw someone walking with a quart of oil and it had a little leak, he would get very upset and require you to put it immediately in a protected bucket to ensure that the ground stays clean,” he added. “So although he collected and amassed a lot of junk, he was very, very aware of those environmental considerations with some of the equipment that he had onsite.”
After the clean-up process is complete, Gottstein said GTEL Restorations will be working with the city regarding options based on the zoning of the property but added that the company has also been approached by a few other groups interested in purchasing the land.
“There’s other options that we’re looking at … but our primary objective at this moment is getting it cleaned up correctly and making sure that we’re protecting the environment during that process,” Gottstein said.
“This took a lot of people and a lot of time to get to this point, and we’re just glad that we were able to get to the result that I think the community wanted,” he added. “I think it’s a really good resolution for the community.”