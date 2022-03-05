Minnesota is a long way from Ukraine, but the economic effects will be felt here in short order along with the risk that the conflict could expand to a world war — this time with nuclear weapons.
I wasn’t here in 1939, but I remember the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and reading Barbara Tuchman’s “The Guns of August” and its account of the runup to World War I — especially the arrogance and stupidity of the “great men” who were in charge and allowed it to come to pass.
I was 17 years old in the fall of 1962, a freshman at the U, and worried, along with my peers, that our hopes and futures would disappear in a mushroom cloud. They didn’t. Khrushchev miscalculated and retreated. Will Vladimir Putin?
Megalomania is “a delusional mental illness that is marked by feelings of personal omnipotence and grandeur.” Khrushchev was a rational actor. It’s why our world and civilization are intact 60 years after the Cuban Missile Crisis. I’m not that certain of Vladimir Putin. His actions betray a man so locked in the past by historic grievances that he will never admit, or reconcile, that the “old” Russia and the Cold War are gone. Invading Ukraine fulfills his wish to bring them back.
Putin doesn’t want the future. He wants blood and soil and payback and revenge upon Russia’s enemies. Adolf Hitler was locked in memories of World War I and wanted the same for Germany on Sept. 1, 1939. It’s why history rhymes and why Putin and this combination of events is so dangerous. This isn’t Russia’s war. It’s Vladimir Putin’s. Former President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo call him a genius. That may be true, but he’s, also, a war criminal.
I’m writing this on Monday, the 28th of February for a Tuesday, March 1 deadline and Saturday publication. Today, despite a massive advantage in troops and military resources, Putin’s offensive has slowed and, in some places, faltered. The EU and NATO are rallying with military aid and unprecedented economic sanctions.
Putin expected a short, ‘splendid little war’ and an easy triumph, but Ukrainian President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people are denying his ambitions, as are the Russian people who’ve challenged security police and demonstrated against the war. This isn’t 1950, and Putin isn’t Joseph Stalin. Russia is slowly, inexorably becoming a more open country. Credit Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. It’s a much smaller planet. Autocrats of all stripes, and their propaganda, have a much tougher go of it.
All this could change. A week into the war Putin hasn’t played all his cards. His nuclear forces are on alert, which is a sign of both desperation and folly, nor has he tried a blitzkrieg assault on Ukrainian cities. That may be coming, along with cyber-attacks on Western countries and the United States — which, in turn, will bring massive retaliation and the direct involvement of NATO and the United States in the conflict.
Putin’s plan was to strike hard and fast, occupy Ukraine, and weather the consequences. He gambled the Ukrainian people would accept a puppet regime and the rest of the world would look aside. It worked when he grabbed Crimea in 2014. It worked for Hitler in 1938 when he seized Czechoslovakia.
Putin can win this battle, but he will lose the war. He forgets, it’s one thing to invade and occupy a country but another to hold it. Ask the Norwegians, the French, and all those who resisted the Nazis in World War II. Putin will succeed only if the Ukrainian people and the rest of the world let him. The fighting and the heroes are in Ukraine, but the economic hardships, shortages and dislocations will fall upon all of us.
My parents and grandparents, “The Greatest Generation,” defeated Adolf Hitler. Our duty, as a country, is to follow in their footsteps, remember Rosie the Riveter, and stop Vladimir Putin.