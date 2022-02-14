Teaching has to be in the top echelon of important jobs and the one that most influences kids.
I have a lot of admiration for teachers, so I contacted Shakopee class of 2017 graduate Andrea Glynn last week to talk about her experience. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris, last May after majoring in English and Psychology with an emphasis on education and is now teaching seventh and eighth grade English at Rogers Middle School.
“I felt very connected to teaching even as a kid. I loved school, and I loved homework,” she said. “I picked education because it seemed like the natural career for me. I went to college with the intention of being a teacher, and my experience in college solidified this. The more I did with teaching prep courses and student teaching, the more I realized this is what I want to do. The experiences working with kids were very fulfilling, especially when I could see by their look that they understood something. Those are big moments.”
Glynn teaches areas spanning grammar, fiction, non-fiction, media, compare and contrast skills, and textual evidence, which entails using facts and text to support viewpoints. She also teaches poetry, which draws mixed emotions from students. “Some middle schoolers are naturally resistant to poetry,” she said. “Someone will groan loudly and everyone will hear it, and someone else will quietly cheer.”
Making a positive difference in students’ lives has proved to be the most rewarding aspect of teaching, Glynn said. And she has several examples.
“I had a student who was having a tough day, so I asked him, ‘Do you have someone you can talk with to make bad days better?’ He said, ‘You’re the only person who’s ever asked me that.’ To connect with him at that level at the moment, and the way he said it, I knew it changed his perspective,” Glynn said. “When students open up and genuinely share their feelings, it makes a big difference in their day. It changes the perspective of their day, and that makes me happy.”
Sometimes, just a few words from students can have a big impact on her too.
“I’ve learned the things that make me feel good, like students who stop by every day on their way home to say ‘goodbye’ or a student who always says, ‘thank you’ after class,” Glynn said. “After a hard class, when someone says, ‘thank you,’ it’s uplifting.”
Taking College in the Schools (CIS) courses in high school gave her credits that enabled her to finish college in four years while earning two degrees. CIS Spanish classes met her college foreign language requirement before she even started at the university. Glynn credits Shakopee English and public speaking teacher Carmen Barbone for helping inspire her to become a teacher.
“Ms. Barbone encouraged me to do whatever I wanted to do. She legitimately cared about who students are and what we were doing in our lives,” Glynn said. “She radiated love for her job and came to events outside of school. It was inspiring that she loved teaching so much.”
Former and current teachers have helped her prepare for everything from lesson planning to parent conferences to being aware of different student viewpoints. “One of the most useful pieces of advice I got was from a teacher who said, ‘Remember that not every student is like you.’ I was a go-getter and loved schoolwork,” Glynn said. “Not every student is. You have to realize there are so many different teaching styles to reach kids.”
Other good advice was to take time to refresh, refocus, and leave room for personal happiness. “Another piece of advice is, ‘Don’t do this for the money,’” she said. “If you teach for the money, you will never be fulfilled.”
Her biggest surprise has been that students don’t seem to notice or care that she’s a first-year teacher. In fact, one advantage of being a recent grad is that she can identify with her students. “Students like that I remember what it’s like to be in middle school,” Glynn said. “I realize they want to do a lot of things, and they want to do them right away. I also realize there’s a big difference between getting an A and a B in a class. I remember how important that is.”
Some of her goals are to take more chances with students to help them pursue their interests, to get students to share and build on their ideas, start a writing club for students, and bring theater to middle school students.
Outside of the classroom, she supplements her income working two nights a week as a waitress and is writing a sequel to her book “Soundtrack,” which is sold exclusively online at Barnes and Noble.
“Writing is an essential part of who I am and is destressing after teaching,” she said. “I love to write. I teach for the kids, but I write for me.”