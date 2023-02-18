We’re just over a month into the 2023 legislative session and we’re setting a brisk pace delivering for Minnesotans, as we’ve already passed several bills into law. Minnesotans made their voices loud and clear last November when they asked for more results, not legislative gridlock, and that’s what we’re delivering.
I want to thank the residents of Shakopee for putting their trust in me to return to the Minnesota House as their state representative. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly and a role in which I hope we can work collaboratively. The work in the Legislature is at its best when it’s open and inclusive to the public, so I hope you’ll take every opportunity to get involved. There’s a lot of work ahead of us, but I believe there is no challenge we cannot meet when working together.
This session, as we work to set our state budget, we’re doing so with a historic budget surplus of $17.6 billion. While portions of our economy are bouncing back from the last few years, there are many families who are still struggling to get by — they’re who I think about the most for our work in St. Paul. I’m proud of the work we did together at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and now it’s time to build a better, stronger Minnesota.
For the first time since 2014, voters decided to deliver a state government under unified party control, with the DFL holding slim majorities in the House and Senate, and the reelection of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. I’ve been a part of the important work that was done under divided government and I still intend to legislate in a way that brings in the voices of Minnesotans of all walks of life.
In fact, the first bill passed by the House and signed into law was unanimously supported legislation that enacted $100 million in tax cuts to a wide range of Minnesotans, while simplifying future tax filings. While I hope this is a sign of more bipartisan accomplishments to come, I want to also acknowledge the gridlock that has been present these last few years at the Legislature.
With a DFL House and Senate, we’ve already delivered on important legislation that has been held back for too long, legislation that the majority of Minnesotans voted for last year. For bills we’ve passed off the House floor, we already made meaningful progress on protecting reproductive rights, making Minnesota more inclusive and prioritizing the fight against climate change.
In committees, we’re advancing legislation to bring paid family leave and earned sick time to all working Minnesotans, building on our previous work to legalize adult-use cannabis and crafting a state budget that’ll make our state the best place in the nation to live, work and raise a family.
On returning to St. Paul, my DFL House colleagues granted me the honor of electing me as an assistant majority leader. It’s a new role for me, but my aim is to use this position to build upon my previous legislative accomplishments and shine a light on the needs of Shakopee, bringing local voices to the forefront as we tackle the challenges facing our state.
Please feel free to reach out and get involved in our work. You can reach me at (651) 296-8872 or rep.brad.tabke@house.mn.gov. Again, thank you for the honor of representing Shakopee.