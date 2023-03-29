Shakopee Brewhall and the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau hosted a Bock Party last Saturday afternoon in downtown Shakopee.
Community members gathered to enjoy special-release beers from Shakopee Brewhall, beer poking and live music, including traveling accordion music, food and games.
“Bock Party 2023 was an incredible success,” Heather Proskey, the Shakopee Chamber’s main street and special events director, said in a statement. “In light of all the craft vendors and the new experience for downtown Shakopee, there were so many new folks to downtown as well as our friendly locals.”
Bock Party also included a vendor marketplace featuring more than 20 local crafters and vendors, selling items like books, blankets, soaps, clothing, accessories, food and jewelry. Vendors lined the street of First Avenue participating in the afternoon festivities.
“With the combination of the Brewhall promoting new beer releases, featuring food from local restaurants and all of the other great businesses, it was a great way to kick off spring and show people what downtown Shakopee is — which is a great place to be,” Proskey said.