On May 18, the Shantz family officially closed on a new house, ready to make it their “forever home.”
Shakopee residents for about a decade, Tracy and Josh Shantz work in town while their two daughters attend schools in the Shakopee Public Schools district. The family had been looking into purchasing a new house in Shakopee for about three years.
Settling in weeks later, the family was preparing dinner on June 1 when their grill malfunctioned while preheating and erupted in flames. The fire spread to the roof, and when the family tried to move the grill away from the house, it tipped over and spread fire through the rest of the home.
Besides some basic necessities, the family lost everything in the home due to fire, smoke and water damage.
“We just ran out with what we had on,” Tracy Shantz said. “The living room was gone, the kitchen was gone … by the time we got back down there, we really didn’t salvage anything.”
Most of the family’s savings were also depleted since they had just bought the house.
When family and friends found out about the fire, Shantz said people immediately started asking about ways to help and information about a GoFundMe page to support her family financially.
While Shantz said she hadn’t even considered making one, her sister Amy Nubson and sister-in-law Dawn Bergsholm helped set one up. The GoFundMe, titled “House Fire Fund for Shantz Family” went live June 3, two days after the fire.
“People were asking how they could help. So we wanted a place where people could help and know what’s happening,” Nubson said.
The fundraiser was initially set up with a $5,000 goal. Three weeks later, the page has received over $12,000 from more than 120 donors.
“Dawn and I were both shocked at how fast the money came in and from all over,” Nubson said. “We were expecting $5,000. We weren’t expecting $5,000 the first day.”
“To see this community that I’ve always loved turn around and be like, ‘We’re going to help, no questions asked’ … you get this overwhelming sense of love and compassion from the community,” Shantz said. “That’s why I love Shakopee.”
With the fundraiser being shared all over social media, the family has received support from family, friends, anonymous donors and coworkers, as well as relatives’ coworkers and clients. Shantz said people who have also lost their homes to fires reached out to her family offering advice and emotional support.
The family has additionally received cash, gift cards, toiletries, toys and clothing.
Beyond the GoFundMe, local organizations have also reached out for support.
With the fire taking place during the last week of school, Shantz said the school district laid out multiple school and community resources for the family, helped with backpacks and school supplies and provided time for the children to speak with a school counselor.
The family has also received support from local churches and food assistance from the CAP Agency. Local business Shakopee Nutrition reached out and set up a “fundraiser day” to collect more donations.
The Shantz family temporarily stayed at the house of Tracy Shantz’s mom after the fire, along with her mom, Nubson and other family members.
More recently, the family has moved into temporary housing in town. Some of the GoFundMe donations are expected to help cover down payments and deductibles for the temporary housing and furniture rentals. Funds will also help with purchasing essentials, since, as Nubson said, “the Target runs are adding up fast” for everyday household items from hair brushes to condiments.
The rebuilding process is still in demo mode, Shantz said, but they are looking to get things moving along as soon as possible.
She also advises families to have plans in place in case of an emergency like this. “You never know what could happen, and you always think it’s not going to happen to you. Teach your kids, do an emergency practice … have a plan and study the plan,” she said.
Moving forward, Shantz said she and her family are “focused on the miracles” that have emerged from this situation.
The garage is separate from the house, so everything stored in it was untouched by the fire. This included cars and a last set of totes and boxes that had not been moved into the house yet.
Shantz said the contents of those totes and boxes included irreplaceable, treasured family heirlooms: her grandma’s quilt and one of her daughter’s baptismal gowns made from her wedding dress.
She also found two hard drives loaded with all of the family’s photo backups. These were completely dry, despite being found at her basement desk, which was covered in water.
Another miracle — two of the family’s four fish survived the fire. The family finally decided on names for the two last week: “Elton,” named after Elton John and his song, “I’m Still Standing,” and “DC,” a nod to Destiny’s Child and the group’s song, “Survivor.”
“We’re definitely overwhelmed with the generosity that we’ve gotten,” Shantz said, thanking the people, organizations and city emergency services that have supported her family. “I’ve always loved Shakopee, and this has just made me love Shakopee even more.”