The Shakopee City Council approved extended construction hours for the full-depth pavement reconstruction project near Valleyfair.
The extended hours were approved during the May 2 council meeting.
City code currently restricts construction hours to 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The approved extended hours will now allow construction to begin at 3 a.m. when the crew is paving the new bituminous base and wear course at Valley Fair Drive, according to a city memo from Senior Engineering Technician Alex Enyi.
This extension was originally requested at the end of April by Project Manager Nate Kircher of Bituminous Roadways, Inc., the contractor working on the pavement reconstruction project. The early start request stated that the 3 a.m. start would occur for one or two mornings to allow workers to “get all work done prior to traffic entering the park.”
“We will consider this option as a last resort and believe we will be able to get the work (done) during normal hours,” Kircher wrote in the request.
Extending these hours, according to the memo, will help reduce traffic concerns from those entering and exiting Valleyfair. It is also intended to prevent roadway damage by allowing the newly paved roads to cool before traffic gets heavy.
The memo also states that early work hours are not expected to be a “substantial nuisance in this area of the city” and that the ordinance suspension can be revoked should the city receive complaints from the property owner.