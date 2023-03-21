After months of discussion, the Scott County Commission will allow the Minnesota Renaissance Festival to continue after modifications to the conditional use permit were approved on March 21.
The commission originally considered revoking the permit for Mid-America Festivals, the event’s operator, in November after county staff had concerns — particularly regarding traffic — and felt the permit should be revoked unless certain conditions were changed.
“It’s always been our desire to make this work,” Commissioner Jon Ulrich said.
However, one outstanding item remains: whether a traffic and parking plan will be approved by the June 1 deadline, a determination which will be made by the county’s planning department.
“If you approve the CUP, today it doesn’t mean we’re done here,” said Philip Kaplan, an attorney for Mid-America Festival.
Parking
For the first time ever, parking vouchers will be required in order to park at the festival grounds in Louisville Township. There will be a capacity of 5,000 or 7,000 cars, depending on certain conditions being met.
Mid-America Festival originally proposed a cap of 8,000 cars per day, with a $5 parking voucher.
“We think a 8,000 (parking space) limit is a conservative estimate,” Kaplan said.
However, a cap was agreed on for $10 per car, and there would be a “triple penalty” for those who show up without a voucher, if is room to accommodate the vehicle.
Ulrich said charging triple as a penalty “seems sort of enormous.”
County Planning Director Brad Davis said however that it was agreed on by both sides.
“I think it’s a settled issue,” Davis said.
In addition, parking gates would be allowed to be open no earlier than 7 a.m., and no later than 7:30 a.m.
With upwards of 30,000 patrons attending the festival on peak weekends, it means some will need to park elsewhere.
Public transportation
The solution agreed on by the county and Mid-America Festival to get people to and from the festival is by busing them.
Davis said parking restrictions could mean some weekends where upwards of 12,000 patrons would need to take mass transportation to the festival.
So far, Mid-America has submitted plans to transport around 3,200 patrons via Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, which could leave almost 10,000 patrons without a ride on some days.
Those patrons would park at various park-and-ride locations across Scott County.
“At the time of preparing this staff report, the applicant has not provided information on how they will manage the flow and location of these 12,500-plus patrons on design peak days without overburdening one park-and-ride lot location,” Davis said. “It is unclear how the applicant will mitigate situations where all 12,500-plus patrons seeking shuttle service to the festival arrive at one park-and-ride lot and create parking shortages at that lot and traffic congestion in that neighborhood.”
Bo Beller, vice president of the Renaissance Festival, said there have been talks with other companies about transportation and using parking spaces at park-and-rides.
“I’m optimistic about the discussions we’ve had so far,” Beller said.
‘Kicking the can’
After months of discussion, Commissioner Dave Beer summed it up by saying he was “tired of kicking the can down the road.”
Despite plans still needing to be submitted and approved by county staff, the commission ultimately agreed to approve the conditional use permit.
Asked if the plans will be submitted in time, Beller said he had the authority to say publicly that they would.
“There’s not a doubt in my mind,” Beller said.