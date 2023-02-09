U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building Thursday morning, according to a statement from her chief of staff, Nick Coe.
The alleged attack took place around 7:15 a.m. The release states that Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising but is otherwise physically OK.
The Democrat called 911, and the assailant fled the scene, her office said.
There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated, according to the statement.
"Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time," the release stated.
The three-term representative was first elected in 2018.