The Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau recently debuted its new Dining Out Shakopee passport, highlighting a variety of restaurants in the area.
Nineteen area restaurants are involved in the passport program, offering different cuisines and dining experiences within Shakopee.
“We’re getting people out and enjoying the fine dining options that are here and the great community spirit that is surrounding Shakopee with all these great options,” said Heather Proskey, the Shakopee Chamber’s main street and special events director.
This year’s participating restaurants are Bittner’s Bakery, Bravis Modern Street Food, Delicias Del Viejo, Don Ramon Restaurant, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Mallards Restaurant, Mana Brewing Co., O’Brien’s Public House, Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Rugsan Restaurant, Shakopee House, Rum Row Tiki Bar, Turtle’s Bar & Grill, Red’s Savoy Pizza, Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse, Pizza Ranch, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Stonebrooke Golf Club and The Wild’s Golf Club.
The passport includes a map showing the restaurants’ locations within Shakopee and features each restaurant’s unique deals and discounts. Proskey said the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau asked each restaurant to offer a deal they never have before.
“We’re extremely blessed and grateful to have the support of all the restaurants here in Shakopee,” Proskey said.
The success of the South of the River Brewery Trail passport largely influenced the creation of this restaurant passport program. Unlike the brewery passport being spread out throughout Scott County, the restaurant passport solely features Shakopee restaurants.
Proskey said this program looks to shine a light on the different restaurants offered in the city as well as bring attention to some newer spots locals may not have yet visited.
“I am extremely excited that Shakopee residents and beyond will be able to experience restaurants that they possibly have not been to yet,” she said. “We have a couple of new restaurants in here that maybe they haven’t stepped foot in, but now they can know who they are, what they’re serving, what they’re all about and visit them.”
Restaurants will stamp each passport page upon use. Proskey said the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau will also be posting promotional deals on its social media pages throughout the year that coincide with the passport deals. The passport expires June 30, 2024.
Those interested in picking up a passport can visit the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau downtown to get one or have one mailed to them for an additional charge. Each passport costs $20.