Diversity, equity and inclusion will be the topics of discussion at the next INSPIRE: Shakopee Chamber Women’s Series event.
Whitney Harvey, the Minnesota Chamber’s senior director of workforce diversity and inclusion, will be speaking at the event about efforts to establish workplaces valuing and welcoming diversity.
“The state of Minnesota is growing increasingly diverse, and research shows that organizations that prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace outperform those that do not … (and) it is important to understand that the business community cannot effectively engage underrepresented demographics in the workforce without working on internal workplace inclusion,” the Shakopee Chamber stated on its website.
The event takes place Tuesday, Sept. 19, with the location to be determined. Registration is at 8 a.m., followed by breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the program from 9-11:30 a.m.
Event costs for Shakopee Chamber members are $45 and $55 for nonmembers.