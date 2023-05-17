Don Ramon Restaurante celebrated its grand opening with a Shakopee Chamber event Tuesday.
Chamber members were some of the first to enjoy the restaurant’s Mexican cuisine at its new location, 1561 First Avenue E. in Shakopee.
The newly remodeled restaurant was formerly the location of Mr. Pig Stuff.
“This moment wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible love and support we’ve received from our cherished customers and the amazing downtown Shakopee community,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.